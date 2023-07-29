Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. The stock had a trading volume of 585,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,712. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $128.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

