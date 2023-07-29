Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. 2,548,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

