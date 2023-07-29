Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

