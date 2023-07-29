Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

UYG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. 13,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,093. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

ProShares Ultra Financials Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.