Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VGT traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $452.46. 418,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,904. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.59 and its 200 day moving average is $389.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

