Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

IAU stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $37.12. 2,236,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,208. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

