Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.72. 1,604,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

