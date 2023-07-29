Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,397. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

