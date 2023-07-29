Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE BAH traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,258. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

