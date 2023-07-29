Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $178.37. 7,540,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,422. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.10.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

