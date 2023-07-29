Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $165.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.34. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.