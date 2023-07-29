Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.28.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.04. 9,984,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.