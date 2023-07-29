Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,721,538,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 2,376,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,498. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

