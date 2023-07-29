Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $12.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $251.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $257.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casey's General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey's General Stores will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $217,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

About Casey’s General Stores



Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

