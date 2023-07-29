Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Carter’s stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

