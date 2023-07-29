carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

carsales.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSXXY remained flat at $32.95 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Get carsales.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on carsales.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.