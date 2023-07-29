Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.44 and last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 960431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

