Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.62. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 11,180,386 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 225.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 41.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

