CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Reduced by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. 868,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

