Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.12

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.12 and traded as low as C$7.12. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$7.15, with a volume of 1,090,539 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.12.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of C$134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7300613 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.