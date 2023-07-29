Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and approximately $150.41 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.29 or 0.06395072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002991 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,014,721,873 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,341,668 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

