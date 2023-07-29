Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.85

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.85 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 87.09 ($1.12). Capital shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 71,526 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Capital from GBX 173 ($2.22) to GBX 171 ($2.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Stokes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($63,469.68). In other Capital news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27), for a total value of £4,257,000 ($5,458,392.10). Also, insider Peter Stokes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($63,469.68). 17.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.