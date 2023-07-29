Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

