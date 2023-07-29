Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,586.98

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,586.98 ($58.81) and traded as high as GBX 4,600 ($58.98). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 4,585 ($58.79), with a volume of 65,462 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,526.92 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,577.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,724.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 60 ($0.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $46.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,538.46%.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

