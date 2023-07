Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.93

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.93 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 132.20 ($1.70). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 131.30 ($1.68), with a volume of 4,046,769 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -525.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.12.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

