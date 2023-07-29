CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.60

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $226,342.80 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00311058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.37 or 0.00820430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00554307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00063119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00121959 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

