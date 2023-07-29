Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.88.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$32.89 and a 12-month high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3175355 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 77.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

