Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDUAF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS CDUAF opened at $24.89 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

