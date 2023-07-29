Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,592,600 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the June 30th total of 766,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDUAF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDUAF traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

