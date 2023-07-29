Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $293.06

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$293.06 and traded as low as C$280.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$280.00, with a volume of 146 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$293.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$305.50. The company has a market cap of C$957.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.34 by C($0.34). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 15.7480315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
