Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$124.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.47.

TSE CP opened at C$109.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$90.84 and a one year high of C$112.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.0040923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

