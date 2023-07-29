Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

CNNEF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 3,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115. The company has a market cap of $292.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

About Canacol Energy

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 9.23%. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

