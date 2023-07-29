Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

Shares of CLLXF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,864. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,000 square hectare situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

