Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Callinex Mines Stock Performance
Shares of CLLXF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,864. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.
About Callinex Mines
