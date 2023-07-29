Callan Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,858 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for 3.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 2.76% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $26,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,452 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,622,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.63. 31,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,921. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

