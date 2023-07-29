Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,106.44

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.44 ($14.19) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($11.80). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 920 ($11.80), with a volume of 2,341 shares.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,000.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,104.88. The stock has a market cap of £176.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2,000.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,347.83%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

