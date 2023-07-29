Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $162.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.