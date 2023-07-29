Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV opened at $173.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

