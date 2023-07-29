Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $115.09 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

