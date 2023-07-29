Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $535,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,724 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 943,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,666,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 765.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

