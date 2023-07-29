Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 675,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $233,398,000 after purchasing an additional 161,429 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,115,543. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $425.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

