Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.