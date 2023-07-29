Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,695 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

