Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 959 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.72. The firm has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

