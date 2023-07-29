Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $146.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.