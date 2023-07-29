Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 23,674 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,674 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

