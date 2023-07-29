Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

NYSE PH opened at $399.58 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $409.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.43 and a 200 day moving average of $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

