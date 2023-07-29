Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,212,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.1% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 86,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 48.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

FI stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.