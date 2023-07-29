Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.27 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,882 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

