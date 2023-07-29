Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 110.4% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.