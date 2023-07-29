Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $280.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average is $251.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

